First Baby of the New Year Arrives After Tough Delivery

The first baby of the year was born at the Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how the new arrival has changed their lives.

Colton James Lambert’s birth surprised two middle aged parents on New Year’s Day.

His mother Alisha Lambert says, “Honestly, it feels like a miracle. He really is my little miracle baby. We were told it would take a miracle for us to get pregnant whenever we were trying and three weeks later, a positive pregnancy test so he’s our little blessing.”

Colton’s middle name has a special meaning to her family.

She says, “I lost my brother seven years ago in a car accident and that was his first name and that is also my husband’s dad’s name.”

Alisha Lambert is grateful Colton is healthy after a difficult delivery.

“It was a tough one because we decided to do a VBAC and so we had a huge team of nurses and a doctor in there with us just to make sure everything went smooth because there are a lot of risks to it, but we powered through it and about 45 minutes of pushing and he was here.”

His father Russell Lambert says seeing his perfect baby boy made the process worth it.

“Coming on New Year’s Day just puts everything in perspective and me and my wife and the entire family could not be more excited.”

Colton’s birth has brought the Lambert family a reason to celebrate new year’s.

“It’s a unique day, that’s for sure. It’s a very special day. It brings on new beginnings and I guess we will have to figure it out as we go.”

Colton is safe and ready to go home. He weighed 8 lbs and 7 ounces. Congratulations on a big healthy baby boy!