Fireworks Display and Street Closures for Friday, July 28th, 2023

NATCHITOCHES – The City of Natchitoches would like to advise the public that on Friday, July 28th, 2023, Front Street

from Church Street to St. Denis Street will close at Noon to vehicular traffic in preparation for the Louisiana Sports Hall of

Fame Taste of Tailgating VIP event to be held at Mama’s Oyster House and Papa’s Bar and Grill.

The following streets will close at 9:00 PM in preparation for a 9:30 PM fireworks display during the Louisiana Sports Hall

of Fame’s Rockin’ Riverfest event on the downtown riverbank.

• Church Street bridge

• Williams Ave from Whitfield Ave. to Henry Ave.

The roadway and bridge will open upon the conclusion of the fireworks display once the Fire Marshal has given the allclear.

In preparation for these events, the Downtown Riverbank will remain closed to all vehicular traffic throughout the day on

Friday, July 28, 2023.