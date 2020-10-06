Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation gives donation to AFD

Alexandria, La. (October 6, 2020) — Thanks to a grant award from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the Alexandria Fire Department has a new piece of lifesaving equipment to help protect Alexandria residents.

The Alexandria Fire Department received a grant of $29,108.72 to purchase a Polaris 1000 XP Ranger Emergency Medical Service ATV. Unlike a standard ATV, the Emergency Medical Service model includes emergency lights and siren, a PA system, storage racks, chainsaw mounts, a front-mounted 4,500-pound winch and rescue lighting. Installed in the rear of the vehicle is a compact rescue skid with attendant seat for medical response.

“We will be able to use this EMS ATV to assist with medical emergencies at outdoor events, we can use it for high water and flood rescues, dive and rescue recovery activities, and search and rescue deployments for the city or in conjunction with parish or statewide efforts,” said Alexandria Fire Chief Larry King. “While the Alexandria Fire Department is the recipient of this very useful tool, our entire region will benefit as we will be able to provide this Polaris EMS ATV in times of need. The entire AFD family would like to thank the Hoge family, Firehouse Subs and Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for all of their support and their investment in the public safety of Central Louisiana.”

The local Firehouse Subs location on MacArthur Drive is owned by the Hoge family: Cal Hoge, his son Brian Hoge and daughter Heather Pitts. “This donation is all possible because of the generosity of this community,” said Brian Hoge, adding that when customers round up their purchase or buy pickle buckets the funds generated go to the charity.