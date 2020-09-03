Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Donates $20,000 to Help Hurricane Laura Victims

To help the victims affected by the devastating impact of Hurricane Laura, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has donated $20,000 to the American Red Cross. This money will make it possible for the Red Cross to deliver food, shelter, clean-up supplies and other basic and essential humanitarian needs to support people in need of disaster relief services.

Hurricane Laura made landfall along Louisiana’s Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm. Since impact, the Red Cross emergency call center has received the highest call volume in over a decade. Hundreds of thousands continue to need shelter as many communities remain without power and water, while many have lost their homes altogether. The Red Cross is currently sheltering people in Texas, as well as supporting sheltering efforts across Louisiana, providing comfort and care to thousands of evacuees.

More than 300,000 displaced people could need help from the Red Cross for months to come as they begin the long road to recovery, and relief efforts are already underway:



Over 69,000 meals and snacks served with partners

Over 20,300 relief items distributed

Over 4,800 damage assessments completed

Over 1,300 disaster workers deployed

Over 2,500 individual care contacts made

Founded 15 years ago in the catastrophic aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, the Foundation was created to help save lives, and has since donated more than $51 million to hometown heroes across the U.S. and Canada. This includes grant awards providing lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders, support for members of the military, disaster relief and prevention education.