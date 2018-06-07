Fire in Motel Room Leads to Two Arrests

Press Release – On June 1, around 10:30 pm, officers responded to a motel room in the 5700 block of Masonic Drive. APD had received a call requesting a check on the welfare of a small child in the room. When officers arrived, they could see smoke coming from the room. Officers looked through a window and saw Joshua Kelley, a subject who they recognized and who had active warrants, running toward the back door with a mattress that was on fire. As officers entered, Kelley ran out the back door and fled on foot, but he was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

Officers found a 2-month-old child, unattended but otherwise unharmed, in the living room. A woman identified as Kristin Potter was in the bedroom, and was found to have active warrants as well. Officers also found marijuana and suspected xanax tablets in the room, as well as other drug paraphernalia. The Alexandria Fire Department was contacted and came to the scene to investigate the fire that had occurred. The child was checked by medical personnel and the Department of Children and Family Services was notified.

Kelley was charged with Resisting an Officer by Flight, Child Desertion, Illegal Use of CDS in the Presence of a Minor, Possession of CDS I, and Possession of CDS IV. Potter was charged with Child Desertion, Illegal Use of CDS in the Presence of a Minor, Possession of CDS I, and Possession of CDS IV. Both were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.