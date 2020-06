This will be the final week for the mobile testing sites in Grant Parish.

The National Guard will be at Grant High on Tuesday and Thursday, from 8:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

These tests are free and you must be 18 years or older.

A call line has been established in Alexandria for questions regarding the results of the tests (if you haven’t received results, have questions regarding what to do, etc.), please call (318) 487-5282 ext. 227.