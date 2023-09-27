Film Crew Focuses on Alexandria and J. B. Lafargue for Documentary Set to Air on PBS

As ABC 31 News first reported, Central Louisiana has become the focus of a new PBS documentary called “Emancipation to Exodus,” produced by celebrated documentarian Ken Burns. The production crew picked the Alexandria area to highlight the accomplishments of pioneer educator J. B. Lafargue. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey shadowed the crew over the weekend to learn more about this documentary and it’s central Louisiana story.

John Baptist Lafargue founded the Peabody Industrial School and helped black educators advance in the wake of the Civil War.

Relatives Josie Abugov and her mother Kelly traveled to Alexandria from Los Angeles to assist a pbs documentary crew tell the story of Lafargue, josie’s great, great uncle.

As ABC 31 News showed you, historians had only recently found and unearthed his grave and those of his immediate family.

Local Historian Michael Wynne said, “These graves I think probably may have had no real visitors in 80 years. And it’s time not only for them to be uncovered and brought to light in this documentary but it’s actually time for a historical marker.”

The crew spent most of their time at Peabody High’s homecoming celebrations… A school with strong ties to Lafargue.

It was especially thrilling for Josie, who spent the last year and a half researching Lafargue’s life for a bachelor’s degree from Harvard.

“To be a descendent of J. B. Lafargue he was such a changemaker in this region and this state and I’m just so proud to be related to him and to be an ancestor of him to continually uncover all of the work that he did and all of the legacy he had.”

The women met with Peabody Principal Dennis Stewart who talked with them about the history of the school and what it was like in the 90s when he was a student. He says the interest in the school means a lot especially at homecoming.

“Homecoming at this time is usually when everyone comes back from far off and to run into, stumble upon this documentary that’s going to happen with the descendent of the Lafargues because it all started with the Lafargues.”

Stewart said the Peabody School started with a grant from philanthropist George Peabody in 1895. Creating the educational launching pad for Lafargue.

Documentarian Ken Burns calls Lafargue’s life “a remarkable arc,” with his birth at the end of the Civil War and his growing up during Reconstruction.

“In history books of the past and in popular culture like Birth of a Nation and Gone with the Wind as this incredibly bad period when it was in fact an attempt to figure out what equality looked like for everybody and I think Lafargue takes us on a journey through that attempt with pretty spectacular and persevering ways.

Burns said Peabody’s existence today allows us to link the present with the past.

“So it’s a man going in with his wife and he’s creating something that doesn’t balance things out it doesn’t make it an equal playing field but at least gives children of color an opportunity to achieve and the fact that it is still around is just one of those connections.”

The Peabody pride was certainly on display at the homecoming parade.

One parade goer said, “I came all the way from Texas I always come out and support homecoming.”

Another said, “You can’t go wrong with Peabody homecoming it’s the best, the spirit.”

Josie and her mom both said they are grateful for the experience.

“I feel so inspired by everyone I’ve been meeting here at Peabody everyone who helped welcome us so much and seeing the game and the pride and the joy at this school is really incredible.”

This was the first stop the crew made for the film and Burns said they plan to return to Central Louisiana.

When finished, film should air as a three- or four-part series set to air on pbs in 2027 and be sure to check out the full interview with Ken Burns at http://klax-tv.com/full-ken-burns-interview-on-upcoming-project-emancipation-to-exodus-featuring-j-b-lafargue/