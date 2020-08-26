Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Fight against Alzheimer’s and all dementia

This year, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is everywhere: from downtowns to small towns and every sidewalk in between. Because the world may look a little di erent right now, but one thing hasn’t changed: our commitment to the ght against Alzheimer’s and all dementia.

Your health and safety are our top priorities, so we aren’t having a large in-person gathering this year — instead, we invite you to walk in small teams of friends and family while others in your community do the same.

This year’s event includes everything you love about Walk, plus fun new surprises:

  • Explore Walk Mainstage, a virtual experience where you can visit sponsor booths; connect with others; learn about Association resources; and watch the Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony.
  • Walk in your neighborhood, on any sidewalk, track or trail. Download the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to check your progress and hear inspiring messages as you walk.
  • Visit the view-only planted Promise Garden to see your community’s reasons to end Alzheimer’s.Take your rst step at alz.org/walk.

FOR  MORE INFORMATION  EMAIL  catillman@alz.org.

