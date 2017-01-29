Few Fiance Speaks Out at New Conference

The fiancé of the man who survived the Tuesday night shooting in Marksville is speaking out.

Chris Few’s fiancé, Megan Dixon, appeared yesterday at a news conference called by state police.

The latest information from state police is that four officers were on the scene Tuesday night and no weapon was found inside Few’s vehicle. However, a news release from the attorney for the Marksville City Marshal’s Office says there were 3 of their deputies involved, all part-time. We have already reported that 2 of them work in Alexandria at the marshal’s office.

KLAX ABC 31 News 11/6/15