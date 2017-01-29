Few Fiance Speaks Out at New Conference
The fiancé of the man who survived the Tuesday night shooting in Marksville is speaking out.
Chris Few’s fiancé, Megan Dixon, appeared yesterday at a news conference called by state police.
The latest information from state police is that four officers were on the scene Tuesday night and no weapon was found inside Few’s vehicle. However, a news release from the attorney for the Marksville City Marshal’s Office says there were 3 of their deputies involved, all part-time. We have already reported that 2 of them work in Alexandria at the marshal’s office.
KLAX ABC 31 News 11/6/15
Thugs will always act like thugs even when you put them in a uniform. The poor father was probably trying to escape what he thought was an armed robbery. You imagine being chased down by some thuggish looking men in street clothes in a unmarked vehicle waiving and pointing guns at them. Would you try to get your child out of harms way. I hope the DA seeks the death penalty against these in-breads.
True. If this were a black kid and the cops white the news coverage would have been nonstop and the monkeys would have destroyed marksville
