A Ferriday woman was killed after a crash with another vehicle. It happened on La Highway 568, east of La Highway 900.

Police say a car driven by 28-year-old Michael Higgins hit a car driven by 72-year-old Betty Johnson head-on after he apparently crossed the center line. Johnson was killed. State Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt.

Higgins was seriously hurt; he was restrained. Routine toxicology test and charges are pending.