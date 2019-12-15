Ferriday crowned as 2A State Champs after 35 years

The Ferriday Trojans were crowned as the 2A state champions after a dominant performance over the Many Tigers 56-17.

The light was bright for the Many Tigers in the first half. They got the ball first and although not able to score in the end zone, they got themselves in field goal position putting the first points up at three.

Following this, the first half was the “Kobe Dillon Show”. The Trojan’s QB found his way to the end zone four times putting them up at halftime 28-3.

Granted a comeback in the second half for the Tigers with two touchdowns from Terence Williams, the damage had been done early to suffice a strong comeback.

Many head coach, Jess Curtis, says that quitting was never the option.

“… and reality was setting in, you see seniors tear up it’s a tough thing, it’s really hard to see… you see those guys and reality hitting them its tough but they didn’t quit on each other. They fought for each other and that’s why we’ll be back.”

Ferriday head coach, Stanley Smith, says that it’s a feeling of elation. Especially being an alum of the school (’01) and not winning as a player, but now as a coach.

“I can’t explain the feeling right now. These kids work hard. That’s our motto. We preach on work, we put in the work and you only put out what you get in and we got it out today. It’s elation. To come up in the black and gold and come back home and build a program. If you’re not going to do it for two years in a row and come back here and to come to the New Orleans Superdome and win a championship, I mean I can’t explain the feeling right now.”