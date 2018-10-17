Female Found in Red River Search

Update (10/16 @ 4:00 pm):

At approximately 3:00 pm, the agencies searching the Red River located a body in the river, about 500 yards south of the Purple Heart Bridge. The deceased woman is believed to be the female who reportedly jumped from the Jackson Street Bridge early Sunday morning.

The search of the river began Sunday morning and continued from dusk to dawn through this afternoon. APD would like to thank Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff William Earl Hilton,Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Steven McCain, and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Officeand Sheriff Victor Jones, as well as their respective deputies for all of the assistance they provided with manpower, boats and search equipment. In addition, we thank the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries andAlexandria Fire Department for sending personnel and equipment and helping search for the last three days. Several APD officers also brought their own boats and equipment to the river to help with the search, and their support is appreciated as well.

The identity of the body recovered today is not being released at this time, and the investigation will continue into the events leading to her death. The identity of the male body recovered on Sunday is also not yet confirmed.



During the search, approximately a mile down river, near Willow Glen Road, and inside the city limits, the body of a male subject was found. He appears to be an elderly, white male. As yet, there are no indications that his body is related to the initial report.

More details will follow as these investigations continue.