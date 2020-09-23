Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Community News 

FEMA Opens Drive-Thru Recovery Site for Survivors

Miranda Thomas 0 Comments

 

BATON ROUGE, La.  – Drive-thru Disaster Recovery Centers will open in Rapides and Winn parishes Tuesday, Sept. 22, to help Hurricane Laura survivors.

Different from the standard in-person facility, the new centers are an easy and COVID-safe way for Hurricane Laura survivors to have documents scanned into their case file.

Each drive-thru is staffed with FEMA personnel who are available to scan documents, assist with registration and answer questions about disaster-assistance programs.

The centers operate under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors are safe. Masks or face coverings are required for entry and service. Survivors remain in their cars. A specialist wearing a face mask will receive documents through the window and return them.

No appointments are necessary. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

The drive-thru centers are located at:

Rapides Parish                                                         Winn Parish

Rapides Parish Coliseum                                          Winn Parish Library

5600 Coliseum Blvd.                                                 200 North Saint John St.

Alexandria, LA 71303                                                Winnfield, LA 71483

Additional centers are already open in Louisiana. Survivors may visit any open center. To locate the closest center, call the FEMA Helpline, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator or download the FEMA Mobile App at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app.

Survivors do not need to visit a drive-thru center to apply or update their application. To ask individual questions or submit information:

  • Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585.
  • Visit disasterassistance.gov/.
  • Download the FEMA Mobile App at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app.
  • Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.

