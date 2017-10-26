Three Pineville Men Charged with Trespassing and Criminal Damage

Press Release – On October 15, 2017 a complaint was made with the Sheriff’s Office in reference to criminal damage to a vehicle. In the complaint, the victim who lives in Pineville, discovered in the early morning hours that the back and side passenger glass of a 1992 Honda Civic had been completely broken out. Damage was estimated at $1,000.

Detectives from the Kolin Substation began their investigation and were able to quickly identify three suspects who committed the damage to this vehicle. Detectives gathered enough evidence to secure arrest warrants and on October 17, 2017 detectives arrested two of the three suspects without incident for felony criminal damage and criminal trespass. Arrested were Caleb Zane Stanfield, 21 and Shon Alexander Brown, 22, both of Pineville. Both were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and later released on a $1,500 bond.

On October 23, detectives, along with a Patrol Supervisor, located the third suspect identified as Tyler Anthony Crowell, 20 of Pineville. Crowell was taken into custody without incident an booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Crowell was also released on a $1,500 bond.

Arrestee: Caleb Zane Stanfield, 21, Pineville, LA

Charges: 1 count of Criminal Damage $500-50000, 1 count Criminal Trespass

Arrestee: Shon Alexander Brown, 22, Pineville, LA

Charges: 1 count of Criminal Damage $500-50000, 1 count Criminal Trespass

Arrestee: Tyler Anthony Crowell, 20, Pineville, LA

Charges: 1 count of Criminal Damage $500-50000, 1 count Criminal Trespass