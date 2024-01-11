Federal Reserve to Cut Interest Rates Three Times in 2024

ALEXANDRIA, La – Austin Tinsley lives in Pineville, and he says interest rates were beyond his budget when looking for a place to live… so he decided to rent.

“We looked in Alexandria and Pineville for a place to stay for a house. But the interest rates were pretty high. They didn’t fit the budget, so we were kind of forced to rent.”

The Federal Reserve announced in 2024 it will likely make 3 interest rate cuts. Real estate expert Matt Ritchie says the news sounds good but may do little to make housing more affordable right away.

“you’ve got to understand that there were multiple increases over the last year and a half since about the middle of June of 22, the Fed increased in that the fastest pace they ever increased rates in the last year and a half, which really impacted the market.”

According to Freddie Mac interest rates in late October reached nearly eight percent. Now, with expectations of better rates, Ritchie says the market has already begun to see movement.

“Over the last 30 days, since long term rates have actually started to slide down, we have seen a market activity increase.”

When it comes to actual interest rate numbers, Ritchie says his guess is a return to the 5 to 6 percent range.

“I think it’s almost a perfect storm where rates are sliding back down. You’ve had buyers and sellers on the sidelines. And so now I think it’s all it’s for, for both buyers and sellers to get on the field.”

So, Tinsley says with the chance for lower rates and cheaper payments, he may leave renting behind and become a property owner to better suit his plans for a family.

“Definitely just have a small starter home right now, which is good because there’s only two of us. But looking towards the future, whenever the interest rates go down, possibly looking for a bigger house, whenever we want to start a family and whenever money is right.”

-30-