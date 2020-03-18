Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Latest:
Business News 

Federal Reserve slashes rates to near zero

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

The Federal Reserve announced on Sunday that it’s slashing interest rates again to help buoy the economy during the coronavirus outbreak.

The plan to ease the economic downturn caused by the virus includes lowering interest rates to near zero and implementing a $700 billion quantitative easing program.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/federal-reserve-slashes-rates-launches-700-billion-quantitative/story?id=69610447&cid=social_fb_abcn&fbclid=IwAR20RPokm71ni2OjgSpHLaGfPTn-STwOnswg3swsxwYOdkSUvLAPVnRPvQ0

You May Also Like

CLECO Announces Key Leadership Additions

Jojuana Phillips

Nominations for Bizzy Awards to Open March 21

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Updated State Income Tax Withholding Tables

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DISH Service To Be Restored Amid COVID-19 Outbreak