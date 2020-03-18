Federal Reserve slashes rates to near zero

The Federal Reserve announced on Sunday that it’s slashing interest rates again to help buoy the economy during the coronavirus outbreak.

The plan to ease the economic downturn caused by the virus includes lowering interest rates to near zero and implementing a $700 billion quantitative easing program.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/federal-reserve-slashes-rates-launches-700-billion-quantitative/story?id=69610447&cid=social_fb_abcn&fbclid=IwAR20RPokm71ni2OjgSpHLaGfPTn-STwOnswg3swsxwYOdkSUvLAPVnRPvQ0