FBI Statement on BRPD Investigation

The New Orleans FBI Field Office, the Civil Rights Division, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Louisiana have opened a federal investigation into the Baton Rouge Police Department and allegations that members of the department may have abused their authority. Experienced prosecutors and agents are now reviewing the matter for potential federal violations.

 

FBI New Orleans asks anyone who might have information in this case to contact us at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or online at tips.fbi.gov.

 

As this is an ongoing investigation, we are not currently able to comment further.

