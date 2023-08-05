FBI searching for Top Ten Most Wanted fugitive Donald Fields II

The FBI is offering a reward of up to a quarter million dollars ($250,000) for information leading to the arrest of Donald Fields II. In this case, a conviction isn’t necessary for someone to collect the reward.

Fields II is wanted for alleged sex trafficking of at least one child in Missouri.

He is 59-years-old, 6’0 to 6’4″ tall with hazel eyes. He has a scar on his chest, his left calf, on both legs and knees. He also has a tribal print tattoo on his right shoulder. (see wanted poster for picture of the tattoo). Fields may be going door to door, doing cash-based jobs as a tree trimmer. He’s also known to visit casinos.

The FBI has reason to believe 30-year-old Jennifer Isgriggs may be on the run with Fields II. Isgriggs is wanted on a felony warrant for failing to pay child support. (see attached press release that includes photos of Isgriggs)

If you see either Fields II or Isgriggs, do not approach them. Fields II is considered armed and dangerous. The public is asked to call either 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or 911. You can also submit an online tip at tips.fbi.gov.