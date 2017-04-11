Father of a slain 6-year-old Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

The father of the child shot by Marksville Marshals in November of 2015 now faces domestic abuse battery charges. 27-year-old Christopher Few was taken into custody Saturday night in the Moncla community.

Officers responded to a residence on Highway 107 to a reported domestic abuse battery by strangulation. The victim reported that 27-year-old Christopher Few, had engaged in a verbal altercation with her which resulted in the victim being choked by Few.

Sufficient enough evidence indicated that she was in fact strangled. Few was then taken into custody without incident.

Avoyelles deputies say they have also found outstanding theft warrants on Few from St. Landry Parish.

Regarding the 2015 incident, Few was injured by gunshots after a low-speed chase in Marksville. Derrick Stafford was recently convicted of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter in that case, and Norris Greenhouse Jr. is set to stand trial next month.