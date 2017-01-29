Fate of Fort Polk Horses Still Undecided

For the past 74 years, Fort Polk horses have roamed the territory, and now the military believes these wild horses could be a potential danger to the soldiers.

There have been more than 700 public responses received by Fort Polk regarding “trespass horses”. Responses ranged from leaving the trespass horses where they are, to selling them at auction among others.

Mary Brocato, an activist involved in the plight of wild horses on the Fort Polk territory, gives us some insight on what people want to see happen to these horses.

If anyone would like to learn more or get involved, they can join the Louisiana Horse Rescue Association and you can like “Fort Polk Horses” on Facebook.

KLAX ABC 31 News 9/29/15