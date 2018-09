Wednesday, Sept. 19 at around 12:30 am, APD responded to a 2-vehicle crash on I-49, near Airbase Road. The driver of one of the vehicles was killed in the crash. The other driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The deceased is a 37-year-old male. He recently moved to Alexandria from Natchitoches, and was originally from the Madisonville area. His name is not being released at this time.