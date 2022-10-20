Fatal Traffic Incident Ruled Accidental

Alexandria, La. (Oct. 20, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department has determined a traffic incident that resulted in the death of an Alexandria man early Saturday morning was an accident.

The accident occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Lee and Lafargue streets. A preliminary investigation suggested the deceased pedestrian, Donald Lair, Jr., could have been the victim of a hit and run accident.

Following a thorough investigation by traffic investigators, including interviews with witnesses and video camera footage of the incident, it was determined the victim was lying in the roadway at the time of the incident. Only one vehicle struck the victim and the driver stopped and notified police.

Based on the updated findings, no charges are being pursued at this time against the driver of the vehicle involved.