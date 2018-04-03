Fatal Stabbing on Main Street

Press Release – On April 1, around 11:35 pm, APD officers responded to the 2700 block of Main Street in reference to a stabbing.

Officers arrived and found that a 57 year old male had been stabbed one time. A suspect was still on scene and was detained by officers while detectives and crime scene investigators were called out.

At around 1:00 am on April 2, the victim was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. The suspect, 50 year-old Angela Lee, AKA Angela Jones, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder, and was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.