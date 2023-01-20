Fatal Shooting, suspect unknown

Alexandria, LA (01/20/2023)

Alexandria Police Detectives are trying to identify an unknown suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred early this morning, January 20th.

At approximately 01:22 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Magnolia Street in reference to someone being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 34-year old male, Alfred Jerome King, from Alexandria, LA, had been shot and was laying on the ground in front of the apartments located in the 500 block of Magnolia Street. Medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Alexandria Detectives are investigating the matter but the suspect is unknown at this time.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

