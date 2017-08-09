Fatal Shooting in Alexandria

Press Release – On August 4, at 1:50 pm, APD officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 2300 block of Monroe Street. Upon officers’ arrival, they were informed that a female had been shot. EMS and Fire Department personnel arrived and attempted resuscitation, however, the victim succumbed to injuries cause by the shooting. Officers suspected the shooter was still inside the residence and surrounded the house. Detectives were called to the scene and secured a search warrant for the house. When officers made entry into the house, they found no one inside.

Crime Scene detectives entered the scene and began their investigation. While APD initially reported that the victim was female, based on information received before the scene was secure and based on the clothing the victim was wearing, it was soon discovered the victim was a 29-year-old male. Detectives and Crime Scene detectives continued their investigation.

As a result of the investigation, detectives were able to identify a suspect and obtain an arrest warrant. With the assistance of the US Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force, the suspect was located at a residence on Irish Lane in Alexandria at approximately 7 pm. The suspect, Desmond Harris, 20, of Alexandria, was charged with Second Degree Murder and was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

The identity of the victim is still not being released, and the investigation is ongoing.