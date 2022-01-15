Fatal Shooting in Alexandria

Alexandria, La. (Jan. 14, 2022) – Alexandria police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early this afternoon in the 2200 block of West Sycamore Street.

APD officers responding to the incident found Dexter Hymes, 18, with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he died from his injury.

This is an active investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, or if anyone has information that would help solve other local crimes, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416