Fatal Pedestrian Auto Collision at Lee and Thornton Court

On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at approximately 7:48 PM the Alexandria Police Department responded to Lee Street and Thornton Court in reference to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene and was identified as 81-year-old David Jackson. Although impairment of the driver is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

