The Alexandria Fire Department is investigating a Monday morning fire that resulted in one fatality. The fire department received a report of a structure fire in the 1700 block of Thornton Court at 4:28 a.m. Firefighters had the fire under control by 4:53 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. If anyone has information about this fire, please contact the Alexandria Fire Department at 318-441-6607.