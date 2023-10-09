Fatal Crash on Browns Bend Road

Alexandria, LA for release (10/7/2023)

On Saturday, October 7, 2023, at approximately 12:54 AM the Alexandria Police Department responded to the 300 block of Browns Bend Road in reference to a two-vehicle crash involving a Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Camaro.

The initial investigation revealed that both vehicles were traveling southbound on Browns Bend Road when the Dodge Challenger attempted to pass the Chevrolet Camaro and for reasons still under investigation the vehicles came into contact with each other. This caused the Dodge Challenger to leave the roadway and hit a tree resulting in the driver and passenger being ejected.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The passenger of the Dodge Challenger, 42-year-old Brett Tibbetts of Alexandria LA was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet Camaro was not injured.

This fatal crash remains an ongoing investigation pending the toxicology results.

