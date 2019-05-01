Fatal crash increase in Alexandria

Before getting in your car law enforcers are encouraging drivers to think about the basic laws that could save lives while on the road. Compared to last year the number of fatal crashes in Alexandria increased resulting in 15 crashes that led to fatalities this year , killing 17 people. Although troopers can’t alleviate every crash, they work diligently everyday to enforce laws to keep drivers safe. Over the course of April there have been multiple fatal crashes in Avoyelles parish. Avoyelles resident Renee bell says when crashes happen it doesn’t just affect the people but takes a toll on the community.Bell witness a crash last year that she said she will never forget. Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for not only adults but teens . The Louisiana state police Troop E partners with the Rapides regional trauma center to provide sudden impact classes for teens . The class was designed to prevent fatalities and injuries from driving impaired, distracted, and unrestrained. Law enforcers are asking drivers not to drive impaired, distracted and to wear a seat belt .