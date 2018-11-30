Fatal Crash in Vernon Parish

The deceased man was identified as Santiago Marquez. Both he and the driver of the Nissan Altima he was a passenger in, Celeste M. Marquez, are from Fort Polk, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. on La. Highway 8, west of Leesville, when the Altima was hit head-on by a 2005 Ford Expedition driven by Omar Rendon, 38, of Leesville.

State police say Rendon lost control and crossed the center line. Both vehicles were disabled in the road and later were hit by two other vehicles.

All three were wearing seat belts. Celeste Marquez was taken to Rapides Regional Trauma Center, while Rendon was taken to Byrd Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

An investigation is continuing. Routine toxicology tests are pending.