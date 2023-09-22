Fatal crash claims the life of Deville man

Rapides Parish – On September 21, 2023, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1207 near Louisiana Highway 115. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Tyler Thiels (Owner of T&T Cornhole Boards).

The initial investigation revealed that a 1997 Nissan Pickup, driven by Thiels, was traveling south of Louisiana Highway 1207. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan traveled off the roadway, impacted a culvert and several small trees before overturning. This action ejected Thiels from the vehicle.

Thiels, who was not restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2023, Troop E has investigated 42 fatal crashes, resulting in 46 deaths.