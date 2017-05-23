Fatal Alexandria Accident

Press Release – On May 20, a few minutes before 5:00 am, APD officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash on a parking lot in the 3500 block of Lee Street. Officers arrived and found Alexandria Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance personnel on scene. They informed officers that the driver, a 36-year-old male, had wounds to the abdomen that appeared to be gunshot wounds, and he was unresponsive. The driver was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Alexandria Police say an early morning shooting over the weekend on Lee Street has resulted in the death of the 36-year-old man.



Detectives were called to the scene, along with Crime Scene Investigators, to continue the investigation. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time. No other details are available at this time.