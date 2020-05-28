Farmers Markets are a fun way to spend a few hours

Louisiana produce is bountiful right now and there are Farmers Markets popping up all over. If you want to take a short drive out to Colfax, LA, the folks at the Colfax Farmers Market are a collaboration of growers, volunteers and local businesses. They hope to provide local and Louisiana-grown produce to the surrounding residents to improve health and sustain a local foods economy.

They are open on Saturdays from 9am – Noon

They will offer locally grown vegetables (cucumbers, tomatoes, green beans), shelled pecans, pecan oil, and various baked goods (homemade tea cakes, sour dough bread, banana bread, mini pies, cinnamon rolls), hot tamales, jams and jelly!

Vendors will be wearing masks for your health and theirs, and they ask that guests continue to practice social spacing.

