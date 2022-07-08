Family Seeks Justice at Robert Ricks Rally

11 years ago, the family says Robert Ricks was murdered while in the custody of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The family organized a rally to shed a light on Robert Ricks’ cold case.

Robert Ricks was at his grandmother’s house when he experienced a seizure.

He had a history of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Three days before, he had been released from a mental health facility.

His grandmother called 911.

The Acadian Ambulance arrived. The paramedics said he was combative.

They called the police and instead of taking him to the hospital, Robert was taken to the Rapides Parish Jailhouse.

The police officers said they tased him while getting him in the car and a second time at the jail.

A video showing what happened to him was posted to YouTube under the member’s name of Robert Ricks.

It shows Robert Ricks with law enforcement, but the Sheriff’s Office could not verify the authenticity of the video.

The family is still fighting to bring these men to justice.

They hired Attorney Venese Morgan to re-open the case.

She is determined to bring closure to the family.

We contacted the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, and they would not comment on the Robert Ricks case.

The family hopes the rally will encourage others to speak out against police injustice.

His sister Destiny Jones wrote a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice, asking for the case to be re-opened.