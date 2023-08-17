Family of late NSU student establishes Nolan Mabile Scholarship

NATCHITOCHES – The family of the late Nolan Carter Mabile has established a scholarship in his memory through the Northwestern State University Foundation. Mabile, a graduate of Magnolia Bend Academy, was a business administration major and honor student at Northwestern.

Mabile, formerly of Coushatta, was an avid outdoorsman who loved boating, hunting and fishing, especially duck hunting. According to his family, “Nolan will forever be remembered for his infectious smile and the laughter he brought to the hearts of all that knew him. Often, Nolan expressed his love for special people by donning them with nicknames and terms of endearment. He was an old soul who never met a stranger. He spread his joy to all that may have crossed his path, regardless of age, whether he was in school, working outdoors, hunting, or lending a hand to those in need.” Mabile passed away June 25 at age 19.

Information regarding the scholarship is available by contacting NSU’s Office of University Advancement at (318) 357-4414. Friends can contribute to the scholarship by visiting

https://northwesternstatealumni.com/mabile-scholarship/