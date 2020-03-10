Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Family member of the victims who lost their lives in house fire speaks out

Char Thomas 0 Comments

“So where do we go from here ? We keep going ! Why do we keep going because IT IS WELL ! Family member of the victims who loss their life in house fire speaks out .

FIRST LOOK AT 6: "So where do we go from here ? We keep going ! Why do we keep going because IT IS WELL ! Family member of the victims who loss their life in house fire speaks out . Shae Cooper EppsGO FUND ME :Help The Cooper Family

Posted by Char Thomas on Monday, March 9, 2020

You May Also Like

2 Arrested in Multi-State Fraud Scheme

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Alexandria Mega Shelter has accepted over 80 critical needs patients

Char Thomas

Free Breakfast for Veterans on Saturday

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DISH CUSTOMERS: KLAX has been removed from DISH. Click here for updated info.