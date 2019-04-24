Family Justice Center Trivia Night
The Family Justice Center of Central Louisiana is excited to announce their first annual TOUCHDOWN! TRIVIA NIGHT. The event will be held April 25, 2019 from 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM at the Alexandria Convention Center. They are looking for teams and sponsors interested in sports, history and (most importantly) helping our community! This event is family friendly and will include:
– Trivia Tournament
– Silent Auction
– Pub Food
– Cash Bar
– Kid’s Game Area
– Face Painting
Team entry fee is $150.00 for a team of six, t-shirt, snack item, and non-alcoholic drink included. The general public is welcome to attend free of charge.
If you have any questions please feel free to contact the Family Justice Center at (318) 448-0884.
https://www.facebook.com/events/509664789561375/