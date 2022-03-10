Family Fun EXPO Fair at Alexandria Mall
Alexandria, LA – (March 7, 2022) … Kid-friendly activities, arts & take away items during Alexandria Mall’s Family Expo., March 12, 12PM – 3PM.
Ten local non-profit organizations will be participating, providing resource information and interactive booths for families to visit.
Plus a friendly character visit with Gumbo the Alexandria Mall Gator!
Operation Christmas Child
The Orchard Foundation
Office of Public Health
Rapides Parish Library
Christus Trinity Clinic
Vialink 211
CMAP Express
Central Louisiana AHEC
Louisiana Adult & Teen Challenge
Lifeshare Blood Center
Alexandria Mall Family Expo Alexandria Mall near the Food Court March 12, 12PM – 3PM