Family Fun EXPO Fair at Alexandria Mall

Alexandria, LA – (March 7, 2022) … Kid-friendly activities, arts & take away items during Alexandria Mall’s Family Expo., March 12, 12PM – 3PM.

Ten local non-profit organizations will be participating, providing resource information and interactive booths for families to visit.

Plus a friendly character visit with Gumbo the Alexandria Mall Gator!

Operation Christmas Child

The Orchard Foundation

Office of Public Health

Rapides Parish Library

Christus Trinity Clinic

Vialink 211

CMAP Express

Central Louisiana AHEC

Louisiana Adult & Teen Challenge

Lifeshare Blood Center

Alexandria Mall Family Expo Alexandria Mall near the Food Court March 12, 12PM – 3PM