Family and friends seek answers after ATV accident

Earlier last week A fatal ATV accident on LA HWY 115 left 20 year old Reginald Smith deceased .

Family and friends of Smith believes there was foul play and just wants answers to . With so many question pondering on his mind , Smith’s Uncle in law Jayson Jones can’t seem to believe the information that was given out about how the accident happened . Friend and NWACP member Quazerric Reed is confident that it was more to the accident .

