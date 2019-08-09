Friday, August 9, 2019
Family and friends seek answers after ATV accident

Char Thomas 0 Comments

Earlier last week A fatal ATV  accident on  LA  HWY  115 left 20 year old Reginald Smith deceased .
Family and friends of Smith believes there was foul play and just wants answers to . With  so  many  question   pondering  on his  mind , Smith’s  Uncle in law  Jayson Jones  can’t seem to  believe  the  information  that  was given out  about how the accident  happened .  Friend and NWACP  member  Quazerric  Reed is  confident that  it was  more to the  accident .

Details  are below

