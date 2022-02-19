Fallen Soldier Finds a Resting Place
Military veterans traveled to the Old Rapides Cemetery to honor the fallen soldier.
They were proud to give their respects for a man who died for his country.
Each veteran felt a strong connection to the soldier.
Michael Wynne orchestrated this re-burial with no budget and no death certificate.
Wynne believed he deserved a ceremony befitting of a fallen hero.
He is grateful to see the outpouring of love and support from the community.
Numerous individuals and organizations arranged a dignified service.
They purchased a grave and tombstone so he could rest in peace.