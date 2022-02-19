Fallen Soldier Finds a Resting Place

Military veterans traveled to the Old Rapides Cemetery to honor the fallen soldier.

They were proud to give their respects for a man who died for his country.

Each veteran felt a strong connection to the soldier.

Michael Wynne orchestrated this re-burial with no budget and no death certificate.

Wynne believed he deserved a ceremony befitting of a fallen hero.

He is grateful to see the outpouring of love and support from the community.

Numerous individuals and organizations arranged a dignified service.

They purchased a grave and tombstone so he could rest in peace.