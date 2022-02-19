Saturday, February 19, 2022
Latest:
Community News 

Fallen Soldier Finds a Resting Place

Keisha Swafford 0 Comments

Military veterans traveled to the Old Rapides Cemetery to honor the fallen soldier.

They were proud to give their respects for a man who died for his country.

Each veteran felt a strong connection to the soldier.

 

Michael Wynne orchestrated this re-burial with no budget and no death certificate.

Wynne believed he deserved a ceremony befitting of a fallen hero.

He is grateful to see the outpouring of love and support from the community.

 

Numerous individuals and organizations arranged a dignified service.

They purchased a grave and tombstone so he could rest in peace.

You May Also Like

“Sentimental Journey” Production Starts This Weekend

KLAX TV, ABC 31

23 Students Receive Certificates at Inaugural LaunchPad Graduation

Jacque Murphy

Gunter Branch Library To Host Red River Bank Financial Seminar

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *