Fall into a fitness routine this ‘Walktober’

October is ‘Walktober,’ and Louisiana Christian University invites the community to participate in a fitness challenge this fall.

‘Walktober’ is a physical activity challenge from Oct. 1-31. Participants track and record their steps or minutes of physical activity every day.

The Parrish Fuller Fitness Trail on campus is a 0.4-mile track open to the public. It includes fitness equipment along the route, as well.

The ‘Walktober’ challenge is free and open to everyone. Participants will be divided by age group:

Adult (Ages 25-54) · Senior (Ages 55+) · Students (Ages 13-24) · Youth (Ages 10-12)

Click on the link to register! https://lcuniversity.edu/about/wellness-programs/

Use a fitness tracker if you have one or an app on your smartphone. Indicate how many steps or minutes you go each day on the Walktober log. Participants will receive an email with a link to log how many steps/minutes they have recorded for the week.

All physical activity counts. Simply use a step equivalency chart for more information on how to convert other forms of exercising to steps/minutes.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three overall participants along with awards for each age group with the most steps. For each age group, we will find the total number of steps and divide by the number of participants to get each age group’s average. The participant with the highest step average for each age group will be the winner.

For more information, contact the Health & Exercise Science Department at Louisiana Christian University. Email sonia.tinsley@lcuniversity.edu or call 318-487-7396.