Fall enrollment at LSUA is at an all time high

ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Louisiana State University of Alexandria has reached recordbreaking enrollment this semester despite continuous setbacks, including Hurricane

Laura and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fall enrollment is at an all-time high of 3,500 students including a 52.2% increase in

online students from Fall 2019. This represents the first time in its 60-year history that

enrollment has reached the 3,500 mark.

The previous enrollment record was set during the Fall 2017 semester with 3,392

students. Additionally, this semester’s enrollment is a 6.3% increase over the Fall 2019

semester.

The Fall 2020 First-Time Freshmen cohort is one of the largest classes in the past six

years representing 16 different states and nine countries.

In keeping with the tradition of bringing students from all over the world to Central

Louisiana, overall enrollment includes students from 44 states and 23 countries.

“It couldn’t be more fitting that we set the all-time record for enrollment while

celebrating our 60th anniversary, and all of this during a global pandemic,” said LSUA

Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil. “Our tremendous growth in online learning validates the

fact that LSUA stands poised and ready to lead in this digital age. Yes, we love our

vibrant campus life, but with expanding online programs, we are able to educate

students in any format. Additionally, with our innovative and expanding partnerships

like ‘CENLA Nurses for the Future’ with private businesses in Central Louisiana, we are

able to provide additional scholarships and seats for students looking to earn a

degree.”

LSUA not only shows growth in enrollment, but in the retention of first-time freshmen

as well. First-to-second year retention rates increased by 2.4 percentage points to

61.0% — the highest in five years.

“The future is bright for our university, students, and community. We look forward to

the next 60 years,” Coreil said.