Fall ArtWalk, Friday Oct. 21 Downtown Alexandria

This Friday, October 21st from 5 PM-9 PM, join the Arts Council of Central Louisiana at Fall ArtWalk 2022

Do your Christmas shopping early while supporting your local artists. From woodwork, to pottery, all vendors are selling their original works. Vendors, booths & performers include: The Magical World Of Huffle-Pastries, Trey’s Woodshop, Just Dance, Magick ‘n Moonligh,t ASH Theatre Red River Dance Theatre Company, Alexandria Museum of Art, BRANCHOFF TREE House Children’s Museum, Avoyelles Arts Council, St. Frances Cabrini School, City Park Players, Red River Chorale, Black Bayou Pottery … just to name a few!

Grab some food and watch local performers in the mini-park