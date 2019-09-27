Friday, September 27, 2019
Fall Artwalk 2019

Join the Arts Council of Central Louisiana for Fall ArtWalk 2019 on Friday, October 18 from 4 to 9 PM. Fall ArtWalk takes over the streets of the Alexandria Cultural District again, with music, dance, visual artists, and craft vendors as well as food and drink.

ArtWalk is FREE and open to the public.

ArtWalk vendors are encouraged to register now before spaces are filled! Please note that all items sold at Fall ArtWalk MUST be handmade.

The Arts Council is also looking for volunteers to help coordinate vendors and entertainers. Please contact Kate Febuary at 318 484 4474 or Kate@louisiana-arts.org for more info.

Please note that you will receive an email with your vendor space and instructions approximately one week before ArtWalk.

http://ticket-central.org/event/fall-artwalk-2019/

