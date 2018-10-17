Fall Art Walk in Downtown Alexandria

Join the Arts Council of Central Louisiana for ArtWalk 2018 on Friday, October 19 from 4 to 9 PM. ArtWalk takes over the streets of the Alexandria Cultural District, with music, dance, visual artists, and craft vendors as well as food and drink.

Visitors can also enjoy Alexandria Museum of Art’s Illuminated Procession, River Oaks Square Arts Center’s Fall Art Market, and more!

More than 80 vendors participated in our last ArtWalk, and we are certain October’s event will be even bigger and better!

ArtWalk is FREE and open to the public