Fall 2020 Election

Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Miranda Thomas

Qualifying for the Nov. 3 elections, including  state and local races ended Friday. Here is a look at what you can expect to see on the upcoming voting ballots.

 

Some Qualified Candidates for Fall 2020 Local Elections:

  • District Judge 9th Judicial District Court- Div. F

    1. Tiffany N. Sanders- Democrat
    2. David Williams – No Party
  • Rapides Parish District Attorney
    1. Jermaine Harris – Democrat
    2. Phillip Terrell – Independent
  • The Alexandria City Councilman – At Large Seat
    1. “Joe” Fuller – Democrat
    2. Roosevelt Johnson- Democrat
    3. Lee Rubin – Independent
    4. Sterling Brown – Democrat
    5. Chris Chelette – Republican
    6. Brian Bennett – Democrat
  • Alexandria City Council – District 1
    1. Malcolm Larvadain – Democrat
    2. Reddex Washington – Democrat
    3. Derrick Alexander – Democrat
  • Alexandria City Council – District 3
    1. Jules Green – Democrat
    2. Steven Chark – Democrat
    3. Cynthia Perry – Democrat
  • Alexandria City Council – District 5
    1. Chuck Fowler – Republican
    2. Bruce Fairbanks – Republican
  • City Marshal City Court, City of Alexandria
    1. Edward Butler Jr. – Democrat
    2. Jerome Hopewell – Republican
    3. “Ricky” Rachal – Democrat
    4. Matthew “Flat” Surgent- Democrat
  • City Marshal City Court, City of Pineville
    1. “Joe” Bishop – Republican
    2. Preston Durr – Republican
    3. Murphy Rachal- Republican

 

