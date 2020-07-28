Fall 2020 Election
Qualifying for the Nov. 3 elections, including state and local races ended Friday. Here is a look at what you can expect to see on the upcoming voting ballots.
Some Qualified Candidates for Fall 2020 Local Elections:
- District Judge 9th Judicial District Court- Div. F
- Tiffany N. Sanders- Democrat
- David Williams – No Party
- Rapides Parish District Attorney
- Jermaine Harris – Democrat
- Phillip Terrell – Independent
- The Alexandria City Councilman – At Large Seat
- “Joe” Fuller – Democrat
- Roosevelt Johnson- Democrat
- Lee Rubin – Independent
- Sterling Brown – Democrat
- Chris Chelette – Republican
- Brian Bennett – Democrat
- Alexandria City Council – District 1
- Malcolm Larvadain – Democrat
- Reddex Washington – Democrat
- Derrick Alexander – Democrat
- Alexandria City Council – District 3
- Jules Green – Democrat
- Steven Chark – Democrat
- Cynthia Perry – Democrat
- Alexandria City Council – District 5
- Chuck Fowler – Republican
- Bruce Fairbanks – Republican
- City Marshal City Court, City of Alexandria
-
- Edward Butler Jr. – Democrat
- Jerome Hopewell – Republican
- “Ricky” Rachal – Democrat
- Matthew “Flat” Surgent- Democrat
- City Marshal City Court, City of Pineville
-
- “Joe” Bishop – Republican
- Preston Durr – Republican
- Murphy Rachal- Republican