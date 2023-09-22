Faith House seeking to bring awareness to domestic violence with ‘Purple Light Project’

ALEXANDRIA, La –Faith House Acadiana is debuting their Purple Light Project for the month of October. The goal of the project isn’t just to change the scenery but to raise awareness about domestic violence and that not every home is a safe place.

“I was probably about 21 years old, after escaping a very long, emotionally abusive and physically abusive relationship, what I did was I reached out.”

Kristen Boutte is a survivor of domestic violence and now she is the director of prevention and development for Faith House. Her story inspired her to get involved with Faith House and join a cause led by people like Mitzi Smith.

“We began services in Lafayette in the early 1980s and opened offices throughout Acadiana in four other parishes. In 2012 we opened offices in Rapids and Avoyellles Parishes serving victims of domestic violence.”

Faith house offers services and confidential safe houses for individuals who are victims of Domestic Violence and are looking to escape. So for the month of October their goal is to break the silence on domestic violence and stir up conversations with something as simple as a purple light.

“For us, it means spreading awareness on the issue of domestic violence, of course, But it also means like a survivor. A survivor of anything, a survivor of abuse.”

The purple light is also a beacon of hope that there is a way out and there are people who care enough to be there for victims of domestic violence.

“We are here to listen to them, to let them tell their story, to support them and help them along their journey.”

You can reach out and receive help by calling Faith House’s domestic abuse hotline at (1)888-411-1333.

Any donor who donates ten dollars or more will receive a free purple light bulb to display.

Faith House is having a ‘Neon Nights’ trivia night that is also available to sign up for and further support the cause. Visit https://faithhouseacadiana.com for more information.

