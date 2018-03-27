Local Headlines Top Stories 

Facebook Tips Lead to Theft Arrest

UPDATE               UPDATE               UPDATE

On March 12th , 2018, Haley Rogers was located and arrested on the active warrants from the investigation into a vehicle burglary in the Plainview area.

Through tips from loyal Facebook followers, Sheriff’s Detectives from the Glenmora Sub-station were able to identify both suspects in the use of the access cards.  On March 7th, 2018, Detectives arrested Peggy Alysia Cloud on theft and criminal conspiracy.  Detectives had learned later that Rogers had allegedly fled to Beauregard Parish.  Beauregard Parish authorities were contacted and with their assistance, Rogers was located at a location within their jurisdiction and arrested without incident.  Rogers was then transported back to Rapides Parish for booking into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.  Rogers was later released on a $1,000.00 bond.

Arrestee:             Haley Rogers, 27, Oakdale, LA

Charge:                Theft

Criminal Conspiracy

