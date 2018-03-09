Facebook Tips Lead to One Arrest in Theft

Press Release – On February 13th , 2018, a report was taken by deputies from the Glenmora Sub-station of a vehicle burglary had occurred in the Plainview area. In this burglary, a wallet had been taken which contained several credit cards. Soon after, the victim discovered these cards were being used in the Alexandria and the Lake Charles areas.

Detectives from the Glenmora Sub-station were assigned the case for further investigation and through that investigation, were able to obtain surveillance footage from the locations where the cards were used. Initially, no one was able to identify the subjects in the footage so it was posted on the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page where the public’s assistance was requested. With over 30 anonymous tips, the public was able to identify the suspects as Peggy Cloud and Haley Rogers. Through that identification and further evidence, detectives had sufficient probable cause to obtain warrants for both subjects arrest.

On March 7th , 2018, Peggy Alysia Cloud was arrested on the active warrant for her arrest and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and later released on a $1000.00 bond.

Haley Rogers remains at large at this time and detectives are again asking for the publics assistance. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Haley Rogers is asked to call the Glenmora Sub-station at 318 748 4226, Main Detectives at 318 473 6727 or you may leave tips on the RPSO Facebook page.

“We appreciate our loyal Facebook followers and their assistance in this case” said Sheriff William Earl Hilton. “Social media has become so important in helping solve crimes and letting the public know about what is going on in our community. We at the Sheriff’s Department will continue to use social media as a tool to help keep our community safe.”

You may follow the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at www.facebook.com/RapidesParishSheriffsOffice/ or on Twitter at @RapidesSheriff.

Arrestee: Peggy Alysia Cloud , 18, Glenmora, LA

Charge: Theft, Criminal Conspiracy